Khloe Kardashian Slammed As A ‘Lunatic’ & ‘Psycho’ After Wild Fight With Friends On Girls’ Trip

Khloe Kardashian was called out by a friend after they got into an altercation during a trip to Turks and Caicos in a new teaser trailer for the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Khloe Kardashian‘s fun during a getaway to Turks and Caicos appeared to have hit its breaking point when she was called a “lunatic” and a “psycho” by a friend she was having an argument with on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! The 35-year-old reality star flew off to the popular vacation spot this past summer with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and a bunch of their girl friends, including Larsa Pippen, Steph Shep, the Haqq twins, and others, when the thrilling moments turned into a wild fight and the tense time was shown in a new teaser trailer for the episode.

“It’s the perfect time to let loose,” Kourtney can be seen telling the camera at the beginning of the eventful trailer before several scenes lead to one that shows Khloe pushing a member of the group into a fountain and then exchanging harsh words with a friend in a club. “Do you have a problem? If you do just say it” Khloe angrily says in the scene. “You’re acting like a lunatic coming in here like a psycho,” her friend responds. Khloe clearly isn’t bothered by her friend’s name-calling as she goes on to tell the camera, “This is exactly what a good girl’s trip should be.”

The clip definitely proves the highly anticipated episode will be full of a combination of drama and humorous times as the E! show episodes usually are. Khloe and her family are known for using the show to share their ups and downs of their lives with their fans and this season has been an eventful one. In addition to showing her rough times with friends, Khloe has shown the events that led to her split from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, who is the father of her one-year-old daughter True.

Whether she’s having the time of her life or dealing with major heartbreak, Khloe’s life seems to always entertain her fans and inspire them at the same time.

The next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! on Sunday, Oct. 20.