Khloe Kardashian Says She ‘Forgives’ Tristan Thompson For Cheating: ‘We All Make Mistakes’

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her headline-making infidelity situation with ex Tristan Thompson and admitted she’s not holding his actions against him any longer.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is letting go of any grudges she’s been holding against ex Tristan Thompson, 28, after he publicly cheated on her multiple times. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who broke up with the professional basketball player in Feb., shared how she’s grown from the tough situation in a new interview on an episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast, On Purpose, and even admitted to moving on from the anger she once had.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said in the interview. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.’”

“But you can’t just condemn somebody for sinning differently than you did,” she continued. “I feel like we are all so quick to just exile people and it’s just so heavy to me. Something I’m just focusing on is making sure I am healed from that, or as much as I can, and try to understand it as much as I can. And then don’t distract myself. I try to have a lot of me time in the mornings, and that is where I kind of filter through that.”

Khloe went on to explain that although things were certainly tough when she found out ex family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, shared a kiss with Tristan, she didn’t want to feel too sorry for herself. “It is natural to almost be the victim,” she said. “Especially when you are on this platform and the whole world is like, ‘Oh I feel so bad for you.’ It’s like ‘Okay thank you, but this has also happened I’m sure to like hundreds of people before.’ Not saying that it’s right, I’m just saying I’m not going to die. We’re all fine.”

Despite no longer being romantically involved with Tristan, Khloe made sure to state that one of the most important things she wants to do is keep him in their one-year-old daughter True‘s life. “He never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and Tristan and True have theirs,” she explained. “I will never come between that, I don’t believe in that. I attest that to my parents, were incredible co-parenters from what I know. I’m sure they fought all the time, but not around us. My sister Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick], they are incredible co-parents. If it’s not hindering or hurting you in anyway, then it’s important to work on all relationships.”

As far as what’s next for Khloe? She’s putting romance on the back burner for now as she keeps her focus on self care and of course, her lovely baby girl. “I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” she happily said. “Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure I process everything. I think, especially in my family, we are good at moving on. We have very big, forgiving hearts, we just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened. I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”