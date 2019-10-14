Kane Brown Mourns His Drummer Kenny Dixon, 27, After Death In Tragic Car Accident

Emotional tributes for Kane Brown’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, poured in from his bandmates and close family after it was confirmed that he had tragically passed away in a car accident on Oct. 12.

It’s a devastating time for Kane Brown, 25, and his band as they mourn the loss of their long time drummer Kenny Dixon, 27. Kenny was killed in a car accident that took place the night of Oct. 12. The band shared the devastating news the following morning, Oct. 13, with Atlanta station WSB-TV. “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the band’s statement began. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Kane personally paid tribute to his friend and bandmate on the afternoon of Oct. 13, sharing a black and white Instagram post of the pair on stage. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy,” the country crooner wrote. “I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

Kenny is survived by his fiancée, Sarah, and his infant son, Levi. In an emotional Instagram post from Oct. 13, Sarah opened up about the devastation she is experiencing after her fiance’s death. “I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” Sarah captioned a carousel post, featuring images of their young son, Levi. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Funeral arrangements and other details are being organized by Kenny’s family and friends. Kane, Kenny and their band were set to perform on Oct. 18 at the Staples Center to a sold out crowd. There has been no update on the status of this show following the news of Kenny’s death.