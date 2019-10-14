Becky and Giselle head to Empire to negotiate and it doesn’t take long for them to cross paths with Andre in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Empire.’

Andre confronts Becky and Giselle when they show up to Empire to talk in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 16 episode of Empire. “This meeting and deal are off,” Andre tells them right off the bat. That’s not what Becky was expecting to hear whatsoever. Giselle asks Andre what’s going on. “Your fingerprints are all over that stunt Tiana pulled,” he says. Becky brings up the fact that this collab is going to do wonders for Tiana’s career.

“I’ll get Tiana back on track without the help of your little label,” Andre tells Becky and Giselle. That doesn’t go over well with them. Come on, Andre. Don’t insult them! He stresses that Becky and Giselle’s label won’t be working with Tiana or any other Empire artist from here on out. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Giselle asks Becky. Becky thinks that Giselle is thinking about destroying all these windows Cookie-style.

That’s not what Giselle is thinking at all. She’s thinking about signing Tiana right out from under Andre. Now that will cause some major complications for everyone if Giselle manages to do that.

The synopsis for the Oct. 16 episode of the show reads: “A happy family occasion brings the Lyon family back together, but it becomes apparent that no one seems to see eye-to-eye. Lucious, unhappy with how Empire and the Empire movie are progressing, springs into action and comes face-to-face with demons from his past. Meanwhile, Cookie reaches her breaking point and considers seeking help and Andre encourages Tiana to smooth over the controversy she created for the company.” The final season of Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.