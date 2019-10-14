‘DWTS’ Recap: 4 Powerhouse Couples Earn The First 9s Of The Season On Disney Night

Disney Night on ‘DWTS’ was one to remember. Multiple couples inched closer to the first 10s of the season and many couples showed off their best routines yet.

Disney Night is always one of the best nights of Dancing With the Stars. The pairs head to Disneyland to get some inspiration and spend a day at the happiest place on earth. The first performance of the night is a Viennese waltz from Sailor Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy. They dance a gorgeous and romantic routine to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. Len Goodman is certain that there’s “no way” that Sailor is not back next week because of that performance. Bruno Tonioli calls the performance “fluid” and “elegant.” Carrie Ann Inaba says it was an “amazing dance” from start to finish. Sailor and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Karamo Brown is dedicating his Disney Night performance to his two sons. Karamo and Jenna Johnson dance the samba to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King. At the end of the dance, Karamo is so full of emotion that he’s in tears. Bruno wants to see “more elasticity from the foot through the leg.” Carrie Ann gushes that Karamo just “radiates joy” but wants to see Karamo and Jenna “move as one.” Len calls the performance “fun and joyful” but says Karamo feet are his problem. Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are up next with a jazz routine to “Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins. Their perforamnce last week wasn’t as great as the week before that, but this pair comes back with a beautiful and fun performance. Len gushes that it was a “sweet and delicious” routine. “You are back in the game,” he says. Kate and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30. In the middle of all this, Carrie Ann falls out of her seat again!

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold bring the fun with their quickstep to “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Toy Story. Len calls the performance “pretty good” and Carrie Ann admits that Sean took her breath away at one point. She ends by telling him he did a “really good job.” Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber stun everyone with their breathtaking contemporary of “Beauty and the Beast” from the Disney movie of the same name. This performance is truly special. Bruno commends Ally for her “fearless commitment” and calls her “such an honest performer.” Len says it was “smooth like butter on a hot muffin” and adds that it was a “cracking routine.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30. The first 9s of the season!

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko are up next with a samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. Lauren goes full Ariel with a red wig and everything. Len admits he thought there was a “little too much going on” throughout the performance, while Bruno says there were a few “weird” moments but it was a samba nonetheless. Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 23 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson bring so much energy to the ballroom with their jazz routine from “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical. It’s great from start to finish and Kel has so much fun with it. “That was a dance that really suited you,” Len says. Bruno raves that Kel was “in the zone” and says he was a “revelation.” Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno and says it was “non-stop high octane dancing.” Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten dance a magnificent foxtrot to “A Whole New World’ from Aladdin. They shared the top of the leaderboard last week, so the pressure is on. Bruno says that he loved the performance but there was “so much fog” that he couldn’t see some of the footwork. Carrie Ann raves that the performance was “stunning.” Len applauds Hannah for how great she is in hold but wants to see more of it. Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 7; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 25 out of 30.

The final performance of the night is a paso doble from James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater to the Pirates of the Caribbean theme song. The performance is fierce from start to finish. “That was insane,” Carrie Ann says. She tells James that was truly his dance. Len admits that he loved the dramatic and aggression. He wishes James would have been just a bit sharper with his hand but it was a “really great performance.” Bruno calls the performance “a big hit.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Now it’s time for the results. The couples that are safe: EVERYBODY. No one is going home on Disney Night!