Columbus Day 2019: Which Stores & Businesses Are Closed On The Holiday?

Columbus Day 2019 is Oct. 14 and a number of stores are closed on the holiday. From banks to restaurants, these are the stores that are open and closed on Columbus Day.

Columbus Day is always observed on the second Monday in October. This year, Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous People’s Day, takes place on Oct. 14. Columbus Day is a state and federal holiday, so a number of establishments are closed. Government offices and U.S. Post Offices are closed on Columbus Day. However, FedEx and UPS will still be making deliveries. Most banks across the country are closed for Columbus Day. Schools in your area may be closed.

Despite Columbus Day being a federal holiday, most retail stores are open on the holiday. Restaurants are likely open as well. If you want to make sure, you can always call ahead before making any concrete plans. Grocery stores are expected to remain open on Columbus Day.

In New York City, the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade will be held at 12 p.m. on Columbus Day. The parade starts on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and runs to 72nd Street. The parade will feature over 100 marching groups. If you live or work in New York City, check for road closures around the parade.

Columbus Day commemorates the arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus to North America in 1492. However, states like Alaska and Hawaii don’t celebrate the holiday because of Christopher Columbus’s treatment of indigenous people when he came to North America. That’s why some states have opted to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day.

The next federal holiday in the U.S. is Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Veterans Day will be followed by Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 and Christmas Day on Dec. 25.