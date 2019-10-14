Chris Brown Bonds With Daughter Royalty, 5, During Arcade Date — Sweet Video

Chris Brown spent some quality father-daughter time with his very happy five-year-old, Royalty, and the video of them shooting hoops together at an arcade is too cute for words.

Rihanna. Ammika Harris. Chris Brown has been connected to plenty of famous women lately, but there’s another girl who’s actually his number one — his daughter, Royalty Brown! The five-year-old is the apple of her dad’s eye, and they have tons of fun together on their father-daughter outings. A new video on Royalty’s own Instagram page (yes, a kindergartener has more followers than you do) shows herself and Chris shooting hoops at an arcade as they laugh and smile. Royalty is actually kicking Chris’ butt during this game. The adorable kiddo can’t exactly see the basketball hoop from the ground, so Chris has hoisted her up on the cabinet. Wearing a cute, orange jumpsuit, Royalty tries her best to score, and she totally does. Frankly, Chris should be embarrassed by how thoroughly a five-year-old is whooping him!

If it wasn’t clear enough from her gigantic smile and laughter, Royalty’s so happy to be hanging out with dear old dad. The video was captioned, “IM SO GLAD TO SEE MY DAD!!”. Cute! Just a few days prior to their arcade date, Chris shared a video of Royalty that proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In the video, posted October 10, Royalty busts a move to his 2005 hit, “Gimme That” after rolling up on a pink scooter. She clearly inherited her dad’s incredible dance skills if she can casually pull out a routine like that during a scooter ride. Chris’ daughter is taking dance lessons from famed instructor Deja Carter, and he’s definitely getting his money’s worth. Chris captioned the video, “Yo….😂😂😂😂😂….” and his famous friends were super impressed.

Justin Bieber commented, “STOP IT” then added, “SHES SO TALENTED.” Ty Dolla $ign, wrote “Super star!” while Ludacris left “DNA 🔥” They’re right; she’s a natural. She looked right at home when she appeared onstage with her dad at the end of his October 6 concert in Houston. A lot of kids would be intimidated, standing in front of thousands of screaming fans. But Royalty’s loving it all.

Whether it’s dancing, singing, or joining the WNBA, Royalty’s going to crush whatever she decides to do next. And we can’t wait to watch it happen.