‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Admits She’s ‘Taking a Break’ From BFF Kristen Doute

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars & BFFs, Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute are indeed feuding, as Stassi confessed on her podcast that she’s ‘taking a break’ from Kristen despite their long-time friendship.

Our favorite reality BFFs, Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 36, of Vanderpump Rules are officially done, for now at least, as Stassi dished on her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, that she needs some time apart from her long-time bestie. In Stassi’s latest episode from Oct. 11, she had on special guest and pop-culture comedian, Danny Pellegrino, who asked her what’s going on with her and Kristen’s relationship, considering there have been rumors circulating that she and Kristen are on the outs. Stassi admitted, “Everyone’s instincts are right.” She then continued to say that Kristen is only feuding with “some of us,” and not the whole cast, as she couldn’t reveal much ahead of the season.

Speaking about season eight of the show, which is slated to air later this year, Danny asked Stassi what it was like filming with Kristen this season and if it was awkward, to which Stassi admitted that it definitely was. “I’ve sat there, and I’m like, ‘Am I gonna look like an a**hole in this situation or is she?’ I have no idea,” she said. “I’m prepared to look like the a**hole, but whatever it is, I’m like, listen I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first, and if taking a break from someone is a b***h move and makes me nasty, then, I don’t give a f**k.”

Rumors about their friendship being on the rocks started when Kristen was noticeably missing from Stassi’s engagement party, after fiance, Beau Clark, 39, proposed to the reality star at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 31. After the proposal, friends and family of the couple headed to a Lisa Vanderpump’s house for a celebration and fans of the show noticed that Kristen was missing. Adding fuel to the fire, Stassi and other BFF, Katie Maloney, 32, didn’t attend Kristen’s event on Aug. 7, for her T-shirt line, James Mae.

Despite the fact that Stassi confirmed they’re feuding, she admitted on her podcast, “It doesn’t mean that I don’t care about her – I absolutely do,” she said about Kristen. “It’s just sometimes, you can’t be in the same room as someone without wanting to kill them.”