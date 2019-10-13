Travis Scott Injures Knee After Epic Fall On Stage At Rolling Loud NYC

Travis Scott had a little mishap when he fell while jumping on stage during his performance at Rolling Loud NYC on the night of Oct. 12 and after taking a moment to recollect himself, he let the show go on.

Travis Scott, 28, appeared to have some discomfort on stage when he stopped and grabbed his knee after a fall during his performance at Rolling Loud NYC on Oct. 12, but he was back to doing his thing in no time! The rapper was jumping up and down when he fell back hard and hit the floor of the stage during his epic show, and had to take a few seconds to stand and breathe as security surrounded him in the moment. Although they eventually brought him a chair to sit in, he refused it and continued performing with enthusiasm for his cheering fans.

Travis was one of many performers who took the stage at Rolling Loud, which took place at Citi Field in the Big Apple, but he was definitely a highlight despite the fall. He showed off his talent on the Fashion Nova Stage while other high-profile rappers such as Meek Mill, 32, made things happen on the Dryp Stage. Playboy Carti, Gunna, YG, and Wu-Tang Clan were some of the other notable performers of the night.

When Travis is not performing at festivals and sold out tours, he’s trying to live his life away from the spotlight. The father of Stormi, his one-year-old daughter he shares with recent ex Kylie Jenner, 22, has been in headlines for his personal life lately, but he makes sure to stand up for himself when false rumors come to the surface. He took to his Instagram story on Oct. 4 to deny cheating allegations that were brought up against him after his split from Kylie. “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote in the post. “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

We’re wishing Travis a lot of happiness in his career and family after the recent ups and downs. Getting right back up after his fall at Rolling Loud just proves he’s a talented artist with a lot of strength and determination and we can’t wait to see what else he does in the future!