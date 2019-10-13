‘SNL’: ‘Joe Biden‘ Kisses ‘Anderson Cooper’ At CNN Town Hall About LGBTQ Issues

The hilarious opening skit saw the return of actor Woody Harrelson — who hosted the season premiere — in a hilarious rendition of Joe Biden!

Saturday Night Live couldn’t resist having fun with CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall, and they didn’t disappoint! The hilarious skit saw Alex Moffat take on the role of longtime CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, inspired by last Thursday nights telecast. Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter was opposite to Moffat’s Cooper, acting as the the town hall’s ultra-fabulous announcer in a sparkly pair of sunglasses, a brocade red-and-black velvet blazer (giving us serious Hugh Hefner vibes) and a multi-colored necktie.

“He may live in the projects, but ladies, he ain’t no project. It’s Cory Booker!” Porter enthusiastically announced SNL actor Chris Redd, who confidently informed the audience that he’s well-versed in issues facing the LGBTQ community. “My girlfriend [Rosario Dawson] was in Rent, so I get it,” he explained.

After working through a lengthy list of candidates, Porter welcomed former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, played brilliantly by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “From the house of urban deliciousness,” Porter said, as Miranda took the stage. Before Lin-Manuel could get to speaking, a fake Castro had an urgent question in the audience about the cast of Queer Eye. After apologizing for not being gay, he added that he wants “to go rock climbing with Karamo!” before comparing himself to former President Barack Obama. “Look, I’m young, I’m diverse. I’m the Latino Obama,” he said.

The real winning moment of the skit came, however, with a surprise appearance from actor Woody Harrelson, who has hosted the show four times — including this years’ premiere. Woody portrayed former Vice President Joe Biden, who seemed to struggle with getting the words around LGBTQ terms right. “Whether you’re gay, lesby, trans-genital or queer, you’re okay with Joe,” Harrelson-as-Biden said the audience, at one point, even smooching Alex’s Anderson!