Rihanna Is Dripping In Diamonds In Tight White Midi Dress At 2019 Porcelain Ball In NYC — See Pics

SplashNews
SplashNews
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna Steals the Show in All White at the Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC . She arrived to the Fenty Beauty Sponsored event, which is run by her longtime hairdresser Yusef Williams after Midnight to present an award. She stunned in all White as she took a long walk inside the venue
Rihanna attends the "Rihanna" book launch event at the Guggenheim Museum, in New York "Rihanna" Book Launch Event, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Rihanna wearing an all-white outfit attends an event for Faberge in Soho, London.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight white midi dress as she was decked out in diamonds for the 2019 Porcelain Ball on Oct. 12.

Rihanna, 31, has been absolutely slaying her outfits this week and her latest look may just be on of our favorites. The singer arrived at the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC on Oct. 12, when she wore a strapless skintight bodycon dress that showed off her incredibly toned figure. In true RiRi style, she was decked out in diamonds including a bedazzled chain choker necklace and a long diamond cross pendant, while diamond bangles decorated her wrists. She paired the sexy dress with strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals and a white leather purse.

Rihanna’s cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, sponsored the event, which was hosted by her longtime hairstylist and friend, Yusef Williams. Aside from her stunning ensemble, it was her glam that stole the show, as Ri rocked a metallic silver smokey eye, a glossy brown lip, and long wavy hair that ended at her waist, choosing to pull half of it up.

This is the second sexy outfit Rihanna has worn in the past two days, and the day before the ball, on Oct. 11, RiRi celebrated the release of her new autobiography at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. For the occasion, Ri wore a metallic one-shoulder pleated Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress in the Nigel Leopard YSL pattern. The frock featured a sexy keyhole cutout at her chest, revealing ample cleavage, as she accessorized with a pair of knee-high burgundy Saint Laurent slouchy boots in the Acapulco Python pattern.

Rihanna looked gorgeous in a skintight strapless white midi dress with strappy white Fenty T-Heel Leather Square Sandals & loads of diamond jewelry at the 2019 Miyake Mugler Porcelain Ball in NYC on Oct. 12. (SplashNews)

Not only has Rihanna been rocking a ton of sexy looks, but she’s also been showing off a new slimmed-down figure, as she’s been hitting the gym consistently lately. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “She’s been doing everything from strength training with weights to HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) and Pilates.”