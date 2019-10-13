See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Takes True, 1, To Bookstore As Tristan Thompson Tries To Win Her Back

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True on a mommy-daughter date to the bookstore on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is one cute mama! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star went on an adorable mommy-daughter date with True, 1,  to the bookstore on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Calabasas, California. The pair looked like they were enjoying their Saturday afternoon stroll as they walked on the grass, with Khloe dressed casually in black printed leggings, black sneakers, and a black zip-up jacket. She accessorized her weekend athleisure look with a black backpack, large geometric sunglasses, and a large bag from Barnes and Noble.

Khloe’s daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, was clad in an adorable white dress and accessorized with an Elmo doll — as a 1-year-old should! Could the mommy-daughter duo be any cuter? 

It’s no secret Khloe has been looking really good lately. So good, in fact, that Tristan has been trying to win her back by leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts. “Of course Khloe feels flattered by Tristan‘s flirtations, what girl wouldn’t be? Plus it’s hard because she‘s always been attracted to Tristan and that hasn’t gone away just because of the things he’s done,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. 

“He’s a great father and she sees how hard he’s trying to right his wrongs. It would be so difficult for Khloe to ever reconcile with him though, because their split was so public and what he did to her was unforgivable. Only time will tell, but Khloe really hasn’t made a final decision yet as to what the future holds for her and Tristan. That’s not to say she‘d be open to getting back with him, but just that she is a believer in never say never,” the source added.