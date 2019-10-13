‘RHOA’ Stars Cynthia Bailey & Kenya Moore Have An ‘Auntie’ Day With Brooklyn Daly — See Adorable Pic

Baby Brooklyn is all smiles in the adorable new pic with Cynthia and mom Kenya! The little girl celebrates her 1st birthday on Nov. 4.

Brooklyn Daly is too cute! Kenya Moore‘s 11-month old daughter is showing off that picture-perfect grin in a candid new photo posted to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey‘s Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 12. In the pic, Kenya smiles at the camera while she holds Brooklyn, who appears enamored with her “auntie” Cynthia! Cynthia smiles back at Brooklyn, who is sweetly grabbing her right cheek! “Even @thebrooklyndaly knows a good ol’ high cheekbone when she sees one,” Cynthia captured the pic, adding the hashtags “#cynthiacheekbonesbailey #auntiecynt #happybaby.”

The cute moment shows off Brooklyn’s super cute curly hair, and one of her growing teeth can be seen poking out. The stylish baby is cozy in a pink-and-white striped sleeper, and she’s rocking her classic silver stud earrings. “LOL stop it Aunty Cyn,” Kenya as Brooklyn jokingly commented on the photo. Kenya, 48, and Cynthia, 52, are close friends, so Brooklyn calling her auntie makes perfect sense!

The baby has a particularly exciting month ahead, as she celebrates her milestone 1st birthday on Nov. 4! Little Brooklyn was a miracle baby for Kenya, who gave birth to her only child at the age of 47. Kenya has been open about her struggles with IVF, writing on Instagram, “Forget about age, what people say or even what the clock says.” Kenya unfortunately announced her split from Brooklyn’s dad Marc Daly in September, but a source previously told us that her baby is her top priority.

Kenya and Cynthia appear to be closer than ever, as the duo are both feuding with longtime RHOA cast member NeNe Leakes. NeNe didn’t approve of Cynthia’s relationship with Kenya, and had something to say after all three of them ended up at the same event. NeNe has been clear that she expected Cynthia to give her a heads up — but Cynthia seems confident that the women can all make amends at some point in the future. While they didn’t snap any photos together, Cynthia and NeNe were both present for cast member Eva Marcille‘s baby shower on Sept. 14.