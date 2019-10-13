‘KUWTK’: Kim Freaks Out After Kanye Tells Her He’s Not Into Her Sexy Met Gala Look

With the 2019 Met Gala happening just days before Kim Kardashian’s surrogate’s due date, the reality star’s anxiety is through the roof — and Kanye West is NO help on this week’s ‘KUWTK.’

Kim Kardashian is the definition of stressed out on the Oct. 13 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The due date for her fourth child is a few days away JUST as she’s attending the biggest fashion event of the year — the Met Gala, of course! To the 2019 event, which took place in May, Kim squeezed into a super tight corset and Thierry Mugler dress, which literally squeezed her insides so hard that she could barely BREATHE. KUWTK shows the craziness that went into getting Kim into that dress, and just how stressed it made her.

After eight months of planning, Kim has one final fitting the night before the Met Gala. Her husband, Kanye West, comes into the room just as she’s getting into the dress, but unfortunately, he’s not as excited about the look as she wants him to be. Kanye explains that he’s not into the skintight, corset look like he once was back in the day. Considering the Met Gala is less than 24 hours away at this point, Kim is understandably frustrated by her husband’s comments.

“The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?” she asks. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. I don’t need any more negative energy. You knew I was having anxiety last night about it.” Kanye doesn’t make things better with his next comment, as he responds by telling Kim, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

Considering Kim has basically made an entire career out of her sexy looks…this isn’t what she wants to hear. “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence,” Kim tells Kanye. “Just because you’re on your ‘journey’ and ‘transformation,’ doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot as you.” At that, Kanye storms out of the room, and Kim says to the people around her, “That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

In the end, though, the night is a success, and, as we know, Kim absolutely KILLED it on the red carpet. Even Kanye seems to be satisfied, as he tells his wife, “That’s so fire, babe,” while looking at photos afterward. Although the stress of the Met Gala is over, though, Kim doesn’t have much time to take a deep breath — because the baby is coming….and the doctor reveals that the infant is breech just days before Kim’s surrogate’s due date. We’ll see what happens ahead of the birth in next week’s episode.