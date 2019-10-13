Joe Giudice Shows Off Major Weight Loss In 1st Full Length Photo As Gia Confirms She’ll Visit Dad Soon

Joe Giudice looks better than ever as his daughter Gia shared the first full-length photo of him since arriving in Italy after his release from ICE & she confirmed she’ll be visiting him soon.

Since touching down in Italy after being released from ICE, Joe Giudice, 47, seems to be having an amazing time with his family and his daughter Gia, 18, shared the first full-length photo of him, revealing his major weight loss. Gia posted the photo of her dad and his brother Pete, on Oct. 13, and Joe looks like a totally different person with his new slimmed-down figure. She posted the photo with the caption, “so happy your together right now. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy.”

In the photo, he showed off his weight loss in a fitted short-sleeve white polo tucked into fitted black trousers and his waistline has shrunk immensely. Not only that, his chest is super toned and his abs can be seen through his shirt. Gia posted another photo of Joe to her Instagram story later that day, as he is pictured holding fresh grapes while smiling from ear-to-ear.

After being in prison and ICE custody the past three years, Joe has lost a ton of weight and he shocked everyone when Gia posted the first photo of him since being released, on Oct. 12, as she posted a screenshot of their FaceTime call with the caption, “one of the happiest moments of my life! love you so much daddy, so happy you’re free! see you soon.”

Joe was released from ICE custody just a few days ago after he was being held there since March. While Joe looks great, unfortunately, he will not be returning home to New Jersey nor to his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. He will remain in his homeland of Italy until a decision is made regarding whether or not he will be deported. Until then, Gia is planning to visit her father soon.