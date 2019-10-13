Cardi B Twerks In Thong Swimsuit For Husband Offset: ‘Baecation Vibes’

Cardi B brought out her strip club moves for hubby Offset as the two celebrate her 27th birthday with a lavish trip to the Turks & Caicos!

We knew Cardi B had moves, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen her dance like this! The rapper is could be seen twerking fast in nothing but a stringy thong monokini in a video posted by husband Offset on Sunday, Oct. 13. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — is barefoot as she squats to shake her behind, grooving to Migos‘ smash hit “Bad and Boujee.” She can be showing off her signature rose and floral tattoos on her thighs and back, as she keeps her hair up in a casual pony tail in a hotel room. Offset later deleted the video, but initially captioned it “BAECATION VIBES.”

The couple are currently living it up with a lavish getaway to the Turks & Caicos islands for Cardi’s 27th birthday, which she celebrated on Oct. 11. The “Money” rapper seems to be taking her twerking all over the island, as she was spotted dancing on the beach to Saweetie‘s viral hit “My Type” as Offset took in the sight. Cardi didn’t stop there, though, and has kept a steady stream of sexy videos coming! She also posted a snap revealing her behind to her own Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 13. In the second clip, Cardi rocks a vintage Louis Vuitton multi-color bikini and shows off the Offset tattoo she got on July 21. Captioned “Ride the D–k,” she can be seen flipping the bird as she raps along to Offset and Quality Control‘s jam “What Is It.”

Cardi has had quite the birthday celebration, receiving a gigantic Titanic ring from her man to mark the occasion! “TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️,” Offset captioned a video of the ring, designed by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers. Cardi’s go-to jeweler provided matching diamond encrusted gold chains and an anklet for the rapper and her adorable 1-year-old daughter Kulture! Both videos reveal Cardi’s still rocking her iced-out b-day manicure.

The island also appeared to welcome Cardi and Offset with an epic live celebration, that the duo documented on their Instagram stories. A shirtless Offset joined the musical performance with moves of his own, as shimmied along with some sexy moves of his own!

Fans couldn’t get enough of Cardi’s sexy moves, commenting “Queen” and “stop! I’m running out of color pencils…that ink work is SICK.” While there’s no word on how long Cardi and Offset are enjoying their island getaway, the trip is certainly well-deserved after Cardi’s whirlwind appearances at fashion week and her recent speaking engagement at Vogue‘s “Forces of Fashion” event.