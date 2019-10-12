Rihanna Takes A Walk On The Wild Side In Sexy Leopard Print Dress At Book Launch — See Pic

Rihanna was celebrating the launch of her self-titled autobiography, which features thousands of stunning photos — including ones that have never been seen before!

Rihanna, 31, can wear just about anything! The “Wild Thoughts” singer showed off her wild side as she sported a gorgeous leopard print cocktail dress from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Sumer 2020 collection on Friday, Oct. 11. RiRi was stepping out to celebrate the release of her new autobiography with a swanky soiree at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The sexy asymmetrical number showed off her toned arms and featured a cutout slit over her chest. The Grammy winner paired the shiny dress with a slouchy pair of knee-high burgundy boots, stacked bracelets and rings.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s hair and makeup pulled the look together, as she styled her long raven-hued hair in loose, voluminous curls over her right shoulder. She finished her look with a metallic copper eye and heavy black liner, and a seriously ’90s frosted burgundy lip. The deep colored lipstick perfectly matched her luxe leather boots, which were giving us all the Fall feels! The makeup mogul has become an absolute tour-de-force in the fashion world, successfully launching her own line with LVMH, Fenty, and sexy lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

The self-titled book, Rihanna, is a 504-page visual autobiography that also serves as a gorgeous coffee table book. The project features thousands of photos of RiRi, taken at different points over her now 14-year career, including some that have never been seen before. And because just one book isn’t enough for the Rihanna Navy (a.k.a., her super fans) the publication has three limited editions, titled “This S–t Is Heavy,” “Drippy + the Brain” and “Stoner.”

“[My fans] want a piece of art, they want a collection of memories that I can share with them, some of which they’ve shared with me, some of which they have no clue of…If you were never a fan of me, you get an insight into who I am,” Rihanna described the 15-pound book to Entertainment Tonight. “They want to know; what else is there? What else are we missing? What do you do when we don’t see you? And this is a lot of insight to that and that’s the special gem about this book.”