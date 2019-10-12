Miley Cyrus Lovingly Calls Cody Simpson Her ‘Boo Thang’ After Singer Confirms They’re Official

Miley Cyrus made her love for Cody Simpson known when she took the time to leave a cute and flirty comment to his hunky Instagram photo on Oct. 11.

It looks like Miley Cyrus, 26, and her new romance with Cody Simpson, 22, is still going strong! The singer didn’t hesitate to leave the blond hunk a very flirtatious comment when he posted a gorgeous photo of himself to Instagram on Oct. 11. In the pic, which was used to promote the launch of a Tiffany & Co. men launch, Cody can be seen sitting down and looking off to the side with a serious look on his face as his hair’s styled up in the front. He has his hands lifted to his upper chest as he plays with a necklace he’s wearing and is flaunting a gray jacket over a white shirt and jeans. “@tiffanyandco men’s launch” he captioned the pic. “Boo thang,” Miley responded with a ghost emoji. Check out Cody’s pic HERE!

Miley’s comment comes after Cody gushed about their newfound love while at the same Tiffany & Co. Launch event he was promoting in his latest photo. “I am not single, I am not single,” the Australian musician EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife. “I’m very happy. Very, very happy.” When asked about Miley specifically, Cody had nothing but positive things to say. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does,” he said. “I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well.”

Cody and Miley were first spotted getting cozy when they were making out at a restaurant on Oct. 3. The fun started after Miley split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, 31, who she started dating right after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, was announced on Aug. 10. Although she has been receiving some criticism for being seen around dating, she took to social media to open up about how she’s doing what she feels she needs to do at the time in her life and doesn’t want to be reprimanded for it.

We’re wishing Cody and Miley a lot of happiness together and can’t wait to see where their romance takes them from here!