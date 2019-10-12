Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wants More Babies & What She Almost Named Stormi In Instagram Q&A

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions on Oct. 11, where she revealed she wants more kids amid her split with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is getting candid with her fans. The billionaire makeup mogul took to Instagram on Oct. 11 for a little “ask me anything” session on her stories, and fans did not hold back with the personal questions! “Do you plan on having more babies?” one fan asked, to which she replied, “I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet,” which makes total sense, considering Kylie and her beau of more than two years, Travis Scott, 28, recently hit the brakes on their relationship.

During the impromptu Q&A, Kylie also revealed that Stormi almost wasn’t named Stormi. When one fan asked, “What other names you considered naming Stormi,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, “Rose. I still love that name…” Kylie also spilled on how she gets Stormi to “talk so darn well,” as one fan put it. “I talk to her like an adult and explain everything to her!!” she answered. “Even when she was too young to talk. They are little sponges. Also flash cards!!”

Kylie also went into detail about her pregnancy — including her weirdest food cravings! “Just a lot of Eggos and In N Out,” she wrote. “Eggos was weird because I never cared for them before.” Kylie also touched on the best part about being preggo. “Nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow,” she reminisced.

The world was basically knocked off its axis after news that Kylie and Travis, who share 1-year-old Stormi Webster together, put a hold on their relationship. Not long after the split was announced, Kylie was seen at ex-boyfriend Tyga’s studio on Oct. 3, but shot down claims of a “2AM date” shortly after on Twitter. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see my drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she tweeted. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”