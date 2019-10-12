Kulture may only be 1, but she’s got moves just like mom! The baby can be seen grooving in a new video posted to Cardi B’s Instagram account.

Kulture, 1, is gettin’ down! The toddler was seen dancing to mom Cardi B and dad Offset‘s tune “Clout” in a video Cardi posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Oct. 11. “Celebrating my mommy ❤️,” Cardi captioned the video, referencing her 27th birthday, which also took place Friday. Sweet Kulture can be seen standing in a living room as she bobs her head and dances to the catchy tune while holding a rose gold iPhone. At one point, little Kulture appears ready for a business call, as she takes a serious look at the phone screen! “So f–k being tamed, I’d rather be wild/B—–s is Brandy, they wanna be down/Soon as these b—–s got something to sell,” Cardi, who spoke at Vogue‘s “Forces of Fashion” event this week, can be heard rapping on the song.

Cardi also added “Styled by mommy” to her caption, referencing Kulture’s super-stylish look. The fashionable baby was sporting Gucci from head-to-toe, including a Gucci Tennis crewneck sweatshirt, logo trainers and a brown knit visor with the interlocking GG emblem. Kulture finished her trendy look with “over 100 carats” of diamond-encrusted gold chains by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers, as well as a matching cuban anklet — talk about being iced out! The high-end jeweler has been a longtime go-to for Cardi, as well as hiphop stars like DJ Khaled, Nas and Fat Joe. “It’s @iamcardib Bday and Baby Kulture Getting Dripped out like it’s her Birthday !!!! The Cuban Anklet Tho for Kulture … Kulture has more Cuban Chains on then your Favorite Rapper,” the jewelry company posted on Instagram.

Cardi’s 27th birthday was full of love, as she also received a super sweet message from hubby Offset on social media! “MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU,” Offset captioned a romantic video montage of the couple set to Alicia Keys “Un-thinkable.”

Cardi’s followers and friends couldn’t get enough of the cute video, and gushed over Kulture in the comments! “What better way to celebrate ur birthday, than w the lil one u gave birth to. ✨ HBD Queen ✨,” @iamjessenia wrote, while @jennabentley007 shared “Oh my God she is adorable.”