Joe Giudice, 47, Is Seen For The First Time In 3 Years And Looks Unrecognizable — See Pic

Joe Giudice’s 18-year-old daughter Gia shared a screenshot of a recent Facetime call she had with her dad on Instagram after he was released from ICE custody to go to Italy and he looked like he dropped major pounds.

Joe Giudice, 47, showed off an unrecognizable look when he appeared in an Instagram photo his daughter Gia Giudice, 18, posted on Oct. 12! The father-of-four, who was just released from ICE custody after getting approval to go to his home country of Italy, shared a huge smile in the photo, which was taken during a FaceTime call with Gia, and appeared to be sitting in a car. He looked noticeably thinner than the last time he was seen in public, which was over three years ago, and Gia couldn’t contain her excitement “one of the happiest moments of my life! love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! see you soon,” she captioned the pic.

The happy photo immediately got the attention of Joe’s followers after it was posted to a Real Housewives of New Jersey fan page, and they couldn’t get over how different he looked. “omg he is so thin!!! I wish him well and hope he is ok ❤️” one follower wrote. “He looks like a completely different person, wow,” another wrote. “OMG he looks amazing!” a third enthused.

Although Joe, whose been in ICE custody since Mar., is looking great, he’s not going back to his home in New Jersey with his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. The reality star is still awaiting the decision of a pending deportation appeal and will remain in Italy until the decision is revealed. Since his release, Joe’s daughters have been posting tributes to him all over social media. In addition to Gia’s latest post, Milania posted a throwback photo of her, Joe, and Gia, and captioned it with, “Love you forever ❤️”.

We’ll be updating on Joe’s case as soon as more information becomes available. We’re just happy to see him having some conversations with his daughters after a long time away!