Farrah Abraham Ends Feud With Jenelle Evans & Supports Her ‘Having A Better Relationship’ With David Eason

Farrah Abraham EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife about her support for ‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Jenelle Evans and her relationship with husband David Eason after squashing their beef.

Farrah Abraham, 28, is putting the past in the past. We caught up with the Teen Mom OG alum at the Skybar at Mondrian on Thursday, Oct. 10, where she was celebrating the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, as well as the 100th episode of the reality franchise, and got the inside scoop on her longtime feud with fellow Teen Mom alum, Jenelle Evans, 27. When asked if she and Jenelle were on better terms than they were before, Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Well, you know, I supported her makeup launch and I support everything she does. I support her and her man having a better relationship, I support them being there more for their children. I just feel all in all they’re moving towards the better. I don’t agree with some of the things they’ve had to go through and I’m sure they want to never go through those things again.”

The I Got The Hook Up 2 actress also touched on whether she’d return to Teen Mom OG if the show fired Cheyenne Floyd — the reality star from MTV’s Are You The One who replaced Farrah on the show in 2017. “I wish the ladies all the best,” Farrah explained. “I do very well, as we see, in all the shows and projects that I choose. I do wish all the moms the best if they’re on the show or not because I do know that trickles down to their children. I definitely set up myself and Sophia for success without television, and I think that’s really important for the parents.”

When asked if Farrah would ever do a show with Jenelle Evans now that their beef is seemingly squashed, the actress answered honestly and truthfully. “I think a lot of people might want to see that, but you know what? I really don’t think my career is going in that direction, it’s more so scripted and feature film right now,” she spilled.