Bella Hadid Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: 23rd Birthday, Rekindled Romance, & More

After celebrating her 23rd birthday and reportedly rekindling her romance with The Weeknd, we’ve crowned Bella Hadid our Instagram Queen of the Week.

Bella Hadid, 23, is having the best week ever! After a busy season of walking in fashion shows around the world from New York to Milan to Paris, Bella coasted into her birthday week on a high note, and looked totally fabulous while doing so! The supermodel kicked off her week by spending some time perusing the Raquel Cayre art installation, “Chairs Beyond Right and Wrong,” in New York City on Oct. 4.

Bella’s sister and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid, celebrated her little sis’ birthday with an insanely cute throwback pic on her own Instagram, along with a sweet message to her “very own Cabbage Patch doll.” “INTL. @bellahadid DAY 🦋🌊💕 MY VERY OWN CUSTOM CABBAGE PATCH KID I RAISED RIGHT FROM THE SEEDLING ! THNX @yolanda.hadid !” Gigi captioned the pic, which shows the two sisters sitting together on a beach, with Bella in Gigi’s lap.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cute throwback pic! One fan wrote, “Our fave cabbage patch kids😍,” while another said, “Sister love – adorable❤️❤️.” Thousands of hearts and heart-eye emojis also flooded the comments section as fans and celebs alike wished Bella a happy birthday. Just one day after turning the big 2-3, Bella celebrated her big day surrounded by family and friends at cocktail lounge Le Chalet, which is a swanky establishment located on the lower level at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City. Bella’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid joined, along with sister Gigi Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa. Other birthday dinner attendees included fellow models Kaia Gerber, Stella Maxwell, and Lily Rose Depp, and Bella’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, even made an appearance.

Although the pair broke up for the second time earlier this year, the former lovers were spotted taking tequila shots at the bar together, as well as taking pics of Bella and her friends, and feeding her macarons from an 11-tier cookie tower. It’s no surprise that rumors the couple rekindled their romance started swirling shortly after, as E! reports that the two are back on. Regardless of where Bella and The Weeknd stand, one thing’s for sure — Bella had an incredible birthday week surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones.