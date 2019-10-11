The stars have aligned for Variety’s Power of Women 2019 event in Los Angeles, with famous, fab women like Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey walking the red carpet. Everyone looked absolutely breathtaking.

Another year, another stunning group of amazing women at Variety‘s Power of Women event! The Los Angeles honorees and their fellow Hollywood heavyweights all joined together at The Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California for the October 11 soiree. At the event, co-hosted by Lifetime Television, the celebrities rocked the red carpet in an array of unique gowns, mini dresses, and suits. This year, Variety honored six notable women for their accomplishments and charitable work. They are: Jennifer Aniston; Mariah Carey; The Farewell and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina; Chaka Khan; Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson; and Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairwoman Dana Walden.

Jennifer, who is being honored for her work raising money and awareness for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital since 2008, was one of the first to arrive at the Power of Women luncheon. She looked impeccable, as always, in a pinstriped midi dress with a high-low hemline. The classic navy dress, with white stripes, was cinched together with a wide, black belt, which matched her Maryjane heels. The ensemble showed off her gorgeous gams and toned arms. So chic! Mariah is being honored for serving as a board member for the Fresh Air Fund.

The non-profit agency allows kids from low-income communities in New York City to experience free summer activities. Through the program, she runs her own camp, aptly called Camp Mariah, during which kids explore their career interests. Mariah channeled Morticia Addams in the best way on the red carpet, rocking a curve-hugging, black gown that pooled at her feet. But because this is Mariah, it was made of totally glittery fabric. Perfection!

To see more of the stunning looks on Variety’s Power of Women 2019 red carpet, like Awkwafina, and Brie Larson, scroll through our gallery above!