Teresa Giudice Mourns Joe’s Sad Departure To Italy With New Crying Photo & Prayer Hands — See Pic

Teresa Giudice used an emotional photo to break her silence on Joe’s sudden farewell to the U.S. However, the ‘RHONJ’ star hasn’t ‘made any final plans’ for her and Joe’s relationship status once he leaves for Italy.

The Statue of Liberty is one of the United States’ most iconic monuments. With such significance behind America’s symbol of freedom, it didn’t seem like a coincidence when Teresa Giudice, 47, posted artwork of a crying Statue of Liberty to Instagram on the same day her husband Joe, 47, will depart for Italy’s capital of Rome on Oct. 11. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned the sad photo, which you can see here, with prayer hands: “🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Although Joe is finally leaving for Italy amid his ongoing deportation case, we’ve learned that his wife of nearly 22 years is still undecided about the future of their marriage. “Teresa hasn’t made any final plans when it comes to the status of her relationship with Joe once he leaves for Italy. Right now she’s focused on her girls and what is best for them,” a source close the the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Friday. Joe will also be leaving behind their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and our source added Teresa will “definitely allow her daughters to visit Joe in Italy, but she’s not sure if that is a trip she’ll be joining them anytime soon.”

The move to Italy was something Joe had long fought against, ever since a judge ruled for Teresa’s husband to be deported to his native country in Oct. 2018. Joe’s appeal was denied in April 2019, but he continued to appeal the deportation order while sitting in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) in Pennsylvania, which he entered on March 14 following the end of his 41-month prison sentence mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges.

The battle isn’t over, however, since Joe will await the results of his appeal in Italy — he simply requested to be released from custody of ICE, which E! News reported on Sept. 26. Joe’s departure for Italy on Friday night was also confirmed by the Giudice family attorney, James. J. Leonard Jr., who told HollywoodLife, “I can confirm it. No further statement at this time.”