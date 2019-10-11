Teresa Giudice Still Hasn’t Made ‘Final Decision’ About Her Marriage After Joe Reportedly Leaves For Italy

Joe Giudice will reportedly leave for Italy on the night of Oct. 11, but ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice still hasn’t made a ‘final decision’ about their marriage.

Although the drama in this case seems never-ending, it looks like some moves are finally being made. Joe Giudice, 47, is leaving for Rome, Italy on the night of Oct. 11 to await his high-profile deportation appeal after being in ICE custody since March of this year, TMZ reports. Although Joe is making moves, his wife, Teresa, 47 hasn’t decided what she’s going to do when it comes to their marriage. “Teresa hasn’t made any final plans when it comes to the status of her relationship with Joe once he leaves for Italy. Right now she’s focused on her girls and what is best for them,” a source close the the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

And just because Teresa isn’t certain about their relationship, one thing’s for sure — she won’t be keeping her four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, from seeing their dad. “She will definitely allow her daughters to visit Joe in Italy, but she’s not sure if that is a trip she’ll be joining them anytime soon,” the source spilled. “Teresa is still holding onto some resentment towards Joe for putting their family in this position and she doesn’t know how she plans on moving forward with him. She’s been putting all her focus on her daughters, working out, close friends, and her work. Other than that she doesn’t want to make any final decisions on her relationship until a permanent situation forces her to.”

A second source spilled more details about how Teresa is embracing the possibility of living her life without Joe while he’s back in Italy. “Teresa is legally married, but she’s kind of gotten used to living the single life. She loves the attention she’s getting and has never looked and felt better,” the source gushed. “She’s now been without Joe for almost 4 years, so it’s become a way of life. She’s still so hurt and angry over everything that happened and though this entire situation has been tough, now that Joe is going to Italy, it’s almost a bit freeing for her because she knows what’s happening and isn’t living in the mindset of not knowing what’s actually going on.”