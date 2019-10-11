Spencer Pratt Wants Cody Simpson On ‘The Hills’ As ‘Competition’ For Kaitlynn Carter

Spencer Pratt wants to spice things up for season 2 of ‘The Hills’ by bringing Cody Simpson on the show! He thinks the addition of the singer would bring a little competition to the show now that Cody’s dating Kaitlynn Carter’s ex, Miley Cyrus.

Spencer Pratt wants to recruit Cody Simpson to join season two of The Hills, the MTV veteran told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview! “Cody Simpson is who we need on ‘The Hills’. That’s the move,” Spencer, 36, revealed while at the Skybar at Mondrian on Thursday, October 10. The reality star was on hand for the premiere of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, where other Marriage Boot Camp alums were to honor the 100th episode of the franchise.

Spencer also noted that he’s not the only one who’d like to see Cody, 22, join the show. “It’s not only me,” he admitted, despite not giving up any specific names. However, we’re curious as to what Brody Jenner, 36, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, think about the idea of Cody coming to The Hills.

“There’d be a little competition there,” Spencer suggested of Brody and Kaitlynn, specifically the blogger, who briefly dated Cody’s current girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 26, before the Aussie singer stepped into the picture. Fans of The Hills will know that Spencer isn’t a fan of Kaitlynn, and wasn’t all throughout season 1 because of her tumultuous then-marriage with Brody.

If you haven’t been following Miley Cyrus’ whirlwind romance timeline, then you wouldn’t know that she and her now ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, 29, split in early August. Soon after news of their breakup, Miley was spotted on a PDA-filled European vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, whose split from Brody Jenner also occurred around the same time.

After multiple cozy outings, kisses and hand-holding strolls, Miley and Kaitlynn ended their summer fling in late September. Then, just days later, Miley was photographed kissing Cody at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on October 3. The two have been inseparable ever since, with Cody recently staying by Miley’s side during her hospitalization for tonsillitis.