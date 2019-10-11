See Pics
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick’s Favorite Women Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian Both Rock Same Bra-Under-Jacket Look

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian
Lanae Brody/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian in the front row Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Sep 2017
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick go to lunch together at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Calabasas.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian Dresses as Diana Ross at Her 75th Birthday Party at Warwick. 27 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: SETC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA388700_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 Campaign Release Party, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Feb 2019 Wearing Blaze Milano, Shoes By Stuart Weitzman View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Scott Disick’s two favorite ladies have identical taste in clothes. Both GF Sofia Richie and ex Kourtney Kardashian love wearing just a bra underneath a blazer.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to give credit to the Kardashian sisters for starting the trend of wearing just a bra and nothing else under a blazer. While they once made the look racy, it’s now a commonplace outfit for so many celebs. Not the least is Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie. The 21-year-old hit up  the 15 Years of the Kate Somerville Clinic on Melrose event in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 and went evening casual in an oversized black blazer with just a black bra underneath. The coat buttoned fairly low on the garment, so she exposed some her tight abs in the process.

While the top half of her look was perfect for an evening red carpet, Sofia wore a pair of skinny faded blue jeans but jazzed up her feet with open toe strappy heels. The swimsuit model added a series of gold chains around her neck, including one that had a crucifix pendant that hung near her bra line. She wore her blonde hair in beachy waves and rocked a glossy pink lip.

The bra-jacket combo was trailblazed by the Kardashians and Scott’s ex and mother of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has worn the pairing for some time. In Feb. of 2019 during NYFW she wore a red Filles A Papa suit featuring an oversized blazer and a black bra underneath. She’s so fond of the combo that a month later Kourt donned a sparkly silver blazer and flare pants with a black bra underneath to attend Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party in LA on March 26, 2019.

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian
Sofia Richie wears a black bra under a black jacket to the 15 Years of Kate Somerville Clinic on Melrose event on Oct. 10, 2019 on left. On right, Kourtney Kardashian wore a red Filles A Papa suit featuring an oversized blazer with a black bra underneath during February 2019’s NYFW.

 

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie turns heads in a black jacket with just a black bra underneath at an event in L.A. on Oct. 10, 2019.

Kourtney and Sofia made peace just before Christmas in 2018 and now she is recognized as part of the family by extension of Scott. And they also love wearing the same style of clothing despite their nearly 20 year age difference.