Scott Disick’s Favorite Women Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian Both Rock Same Bra-Under-Jacket Look

Scott Disick’s two favorite ladies have identical taste in clothes. Both GF Sofia Richie and ex Kourtney Kardashian love wearing just a bra underneath a blazer.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to give credit to the Kardashian sisters for starting the trend of wearing just a bra and nothing else under a blazer. While they once made the look racy, it’s now a commonplace outfit for so many celebs. Not the least is Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie. The 21-year-old hit up the 15 Years of the Kate Somerville Clinic on Melrose event in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 and went evening casual in an oversized black blazer with just a black bra underneath. The coat buttoned fairly low on the garment, so she exposed some her tight abs in the process.

While the top half of her look was perfect for an evening red carpet, Sofia wore a pair of skinny faded blue jeans but jazzed up her feet with open toe strappy heels. The swimsuit model added a series of gold chains around her neck, including one that had a crucifix pendant that hung near her bra line. She wore her blonde hair in beachy waves and rocked a glossy pink lip.

The bra-jacket combo was trailblazed by the Kardashians and Scott’s ex and mother of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has worn the pairing for some time. In Feb. of 2019 during NYFW she wore a red Filles A Papa suit featuring an oversized blazer and a black bra underneath. She’s so fond of the combo that a month later Kourt donned a sparkly silver blazer and flare pants with a black bra underneath to attend Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party in LA on March 26, 2019.

Kourtney and Sofia made peace just before Christmas in 2018 and now she is recognized as part of the family by extension of Scott. And they also love wearing the same style of clothing despite their nearly 20 year age difference.