Mariah Carey Dazzles In Tight Black Sparkle Gown At Variety’s Power Of Women Luncheon

Mariah Carey looked gorgeous in a skintight sparkly black gownwhen she arrived at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon in LA on Oct. 11.

Mariah Carey, 49, looked amazing at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on October 11. In true diva fashion, Mariah arrived at the event, hosted by HollywoodLife’s sister site, in this dazzling skintight black gown. The long-sleeve dress hugged her curvy frame perfectly while the plunging cowl neckline showed off major cleavage. This year’s luncheon honors six women for their achievements and influence on the world, and aside from Mariah, other honorees include Jennifer Aniston, 50, Awkwafina, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson, and Dana Walden.

Not only did Mariah look fabulous on the red carpet, but she also stunned on the cover of this year’s Variety Power of Women issue. She rocked an off-the-shoulder, skintight black sparkly midi dress. Obviously, she was completely decked out in jewels, including massive emerald green drop earrings and diamond bracelets and bangles.

If there’s one thing that always remains true about Mariah, its that she never disappoints on the red carpet. She’s so glamorous and over the top, which makes her one of our favorite celebrities to look out for on the red carpet. She definitely did not disappoint this year and her red carpet ensemble was stunning.

