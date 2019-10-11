As Miley Cyrus’ romance with Cody Simpson heats up, her ex, Liam Hemsworth, seems to be moving on, too! The actor was spotted holding hands with a gorgeous mystery girl in NYC on Oct. 10.

Just like his ex, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth looks to be ready for love once again! Liam was photographed in New York City on Oct. 10, and he had a stunning mystery woman by his side. The duo made no secret of the fact that they were together, as they held hands while strolling down the street in the West Village. Liam appeared to be trying to keep under the radar, as he wore a casual outfit and sunglasses, but a passerby was able to snap a photo, which was obtained by TMZ, and YOU CAN SEE HERE. Liam’s mystery woman rocked jeans and a button down shirt, which she paired with black booties and a matching jacket.

Another image of Liam and his new lady shows them dining at Sant Ambroeus. They sat outside and were photographed chowing down on some food. This is the first time that Liam has been seen out with another woman since his split from Miley Cyrus earlier this summer. The pair, who dated on and off for ten years before tying the knot in December 2018, announced their split in August. Afterward, Liam spent some time off the grid with his family and friends in Australia. However, Miley wasted no time getting back on the dating scene.

First, she struck up a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, who is Brody Jenner’s ex. The ladies were spotted packing on the PDA on the very same weekend that Miley confirmed her breakup from Liam. They were practically inseparable for the next several weeks, with Kaitlynn even supporting Miley during her performance at the VMAs in August. The relationship was short-lived, though, and Miley and Kaitlynn broke up at the end of September.

Just days later, Miley had a new love interest, though — her longtime friend, Cody Simpson! The two were first spotted kissing while out on Oct. 3, and since then, they’ve been spending quite a bit of time together. Cody even visited Miley in the hospital when she was sick with tonsillitis earlier this week, and she referred to him as her ‘boyfriend’ when documenting their time together. It’s safe to say that both Miley AND Liam are moving on now!