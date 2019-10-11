Kylie Jenner’s Sisters Support Her — Even If She Decides To Get Back Together With An Ex

Kylie Jenner’s sisters will cheer the billionaire on whether she indulges in the ‘single life,’ ‘casually date’ or even reunite with her exes, Travis Scott and Tyga. This is what path Kylie wants to follow for now!

Kylie Jenner, 22, will be receiving no judgement from her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim, 38, Khloe, 35, and Kendall, 23, on her future dating choices, whatever they shall be! “Kylie has always been grateful because she knows that all of her sisters support her no matter what decision she makes when it comes to her personal life. That includes whether or not she decides to enjoy the single life and being young for now, getting back with any of her exes, or even casually dating at this point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. What does Kylie want to do, though?

“However, Kylie has no interest in jumping into any serious relationship right now,” our source reveals, adding that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is still “very much adjusting to life without Travis [Scott]” after their reported breakup made news on Oct. 2. Kylie shares a 20-month-old daughter with the rapper, Stormi Webster, whom she announced was one of their “priorities” aside from the parents’ “friendship” in an Oct. 3 tweet. Kylie and Travis had been dating ever since meeting at Coachella in April 2017, so the end of any two-year relationship would require an adjustment — but Kylie can handle it.

“Kylie is incredibly mature for her age and really independent, and her sisters know she’ll make the best decision for herself no matter what direction she chooses,” our insider further tells HollywoodLife. “She’s at a transitional period right now and isn’t making any final decisions on any front for now.”

Although our source said Kylie isn’t looking to dive into a serious romance, the makeup mogul still had to battle rumors of a reunion with her ex Tyga, 29. The pair had broken up in early 2017, but right after Kylie’s reported split from Travis, Kylie and her first serious ex have been linked together once again! Kylie dropped off her friends at the same hotel where Tyga was recording in the early hours of Oct. 2 (which she soon denied was a “2am date with Tyga”). The exes later partied at the same night club, West Hollywood’s Hyde Lounge, on Oct. 6, and Tyga even liked Kylie’s Instagram post that she shared the following day! But celebrity circles run small in Los Angeles, a land where both celebrities and YouTubers hang out — meaning coincidences are always very possible.