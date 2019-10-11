Kim Kardashian Panics Over Met Gala Pee Problem On ‘KUWTK’: My Sister Can ‘Wipe My Leg’

Kim Kardashian stunned in a ‘wet’ inspired nude look by Thierry Mugler at this year’s Met Gala, but going to the bathroom in the sexy number was another story!

Now that’s some sisterly love? Kim Kardashian, 39, may have looked amazing at the Met Gala on May 6 — but that skintight dress had it’s woes. “If I have to pee, it’s a problem,” Kim explained to friends Jonathan Cheban and Natalie Halcro at a fitting in a clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While the sexy dress was certainly a showstopper, the fitted latex would certainly be hard to move for a bathroom trip — and the many dangling crystals were also an added factor. Crafty Kim, however, had a back-up plan!

“Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” the SKIMS founder added, wearing the shape wear she planned to wear underneath the dress. “I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.” While Kim didn’t specify which sister, younger siblings Kylie Jenner, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 23, also attended the swanky event. We aren’t sure that Kendall or Kylie — or anyone for that matter — would volunteer for that position, but Kim seemed fairly confident! “Can you just wear a diaper?” Natalie, who stars on Relatively Nat & Liv, hilariously suggested.

Apparently, this wasn’t the first time Kim has experienced potential bathroom problems at the same event. “I couldn’t get my metal one out. It was a slit and I had to go like this and almost pee on the floor,” she explained as she squatted, referencing her gorgeous gold 2018 dress by Atelier Versace. “But I can’t even get in here,” Kim continued, as she pointed to her bodysuit overtop of a fitted pair of biker shorts that she intended to wear to this year’s event. The Thierry Mugler number was custom-made for Kim, keeping this year’s theme, Camp, in mind — and was also the Mugler’s first design in two decades. The dress was certainly a conversation starter, but it was about as uncomfortable as it looked!

“I have never felt pain like that in my life. Not only is this silicone [and] 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It’s pokey. So it pokes me,” she continued. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

“I think it’s beautiful. I really do. I love that it’s not long,” BFF Jonathan added as Kim modeled the dress for her friends.