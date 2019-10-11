JWoww’s BF Zack Carpinello Responds To ‘Jersey Shore’ Drama After Flirting With Angelina Pivarnick

After some serious drama went down on the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ JWoww’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello issued his own statement on Instagram.

Things are getting even messier for Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24. Less than 24 hours after JWoww took to Instagram to comment on the shocking, drama-filled episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — which resulted in a reported breakup between the two reality stars — Zack issued his own statement on Instagram about his behavior towards their castmate, Angelina Pivarnick.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Zack began in a lengthy text post on his Instagram page on Oct. 11. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen [sic] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed Zack getting extremely handsy with Angelina after Jenni had fallen asleep after the group went out drinking. After the show aired on Oct. 10, Jenni was floored to have witnessed her boyfriend’s inappropriate, flirty behavior towards Angelina.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote in a text post on Instagram. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.” Fans were quick to comment on the post and come to Jenni’s defense; however, on Zack’s post, he seems to have turned off the comments for now.