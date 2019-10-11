Justin Bieber Gives Fans An Inside Look At His $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Any takers? Justin Bieber invited his 119 million Instagram followers to ‘make an offer’ on his Beverly Hills mansion, furniture included. To help you decide, he even uploaded a virtual home tour.

You could be the next owner of Justin Bieber’s mansion…unless the Biebs is up to his usual trolling. The 25-year-old singer uploaded 13 photos of his massive Beverly Hills pad, which he purchased for a reported $8.5 million in March 2019, for any interested buyers on Instagram on Oct. 11. “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” Justin captioned one post, and wrote under another, “I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER.”

Justin drives a hard bargain, because his mansion — nicknamed “The Tropics” — is already decked out. The wall along the staircase is lined with colorful skateboards, with encased KAWS sculptures standing at the landing. Justin is a devout KAWS collector, because the artist’s cartoon-like figurines swarmed an upstairs room and what appeared to be the living room. There’s also a very intimate portrait of Justin kissing his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, in a zen room that featured fluffy rugs, a hanging hammock chair and concrete candles.

Justin’s newly purchased $35,000 Savannah cats also make a cameo in the virtual home tour. They’re seen lounging on Justin’s gigantic grey sofa in the living room that’s decorated with a gigantic “I Love You!” print, a pink rose arrangement from Venus et Fleur, a marble stone coffee table and a Louis Vuitton fashion book. Can the fancy cats and artwork be included too, please?

There’s also a basement outfitted with a pool table, bar, neon sign and palm tree print wallpaper, and the classic “Super Shot” basketball arcade game in another room. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms total in JB’s Beverly Hills home base. It’s unclear what spurred this sudden decision to sell (if Justin’s being totally serious, that is). The “10,000 Hours” singer just married Hailey a second time at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina on Sept. 30.