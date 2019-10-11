‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Emily Blunt & The Rock Set Sail For Adventure In First Look At Disney Film

Ahoy, skippers! Steer your eyes this way to check out the first look at Disney’s next adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’ with … OMG, it’s Mary Poppins & Maui!

One of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions is getting the movie treatment — and the studio is not messing around! If you loved the Pirates franchise — and you secretly really love The Haunted Mansion with Eddie Murphy, don’t judge — then get ready for another fantastical journey with the Jungle Cruise. With a star-studded cast of A-listers, Disney is bringing to life it’s magical boat ride through the dangerous river wilds — and now we have the first sneak peek!

Watch as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, fresh off his fast car antics in Hobbs & Show, bring his showboating to, well, an actual boat. Along for the ride is Emily Blunt, stowing her carpet bag and talking Parrot umbrella below deck to set sail with through the jungle. The Rock plays Frank, a riverboat captain who’s all about conning gullible tourists for cash. Frank finds himself facing real dangers though, when he agrees to take scientist Lily Houghton, played by Emily, and her bother, played Jack Whitehall, on an expedition to find the Tree Of Life. (No, not the one in Animal Kingdom – that’s another resort!)

Earlier this summer, The Rock and Emily showcased the first look at the film at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim. Cruising out on a replica of his movie ship, the La Quila, The Rock told the thousands of Disney fans at the convention about their movie, all about “heroic men, kicking ass and saving the girl.” However, when Emily joined him on stage, driving a turn of the century hot rod, she assured the audience that her character was completely capable of taking care of herself — and saving Dwayne, when necessary!

As the trailer proves, this will surely join the list of beloved Disney live-action adventure films of the ages. But if we’re being honest, the main thing we hope to see in this movie is a lot of humor. Bring on those jokes! Like, have you heard the one about Trader Sam? Trader Sam is the head salesman of the area. Business has been shrinking lately, so this week only, Sam’s offering a two-for-one special: two of his, for one of yours! (Credit given to every amazing skipper at the actual Jungle Cruise attraction who says that joke 50 times a day!)