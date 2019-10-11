Jane Fonda, 81, Arrested For Protesting In Washington, D.C. — Watch Police Take Her Away

Actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested on Oct. 11 for protesting on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and a video of her getting taken away by police is making the rounds.

Nearly fifty years after her infamous 1970 arrest, actress and activist Jane Fonda, 81, was taken away again by police — this time, for leading a climate crisis protest on the nation’s Capitol on Oct. 11. In a video captured by reporter Mike Valerio, Jane can be seen walking up the steps of the capitol, clad in all-red, holding a sign and leading a chant to a group around her. “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!” she yelled repeatedly, as the crowd enthusiastically joined in.

Another video captured by Mike Valerio shows the moment police escorted Jane off the steps of the Capitol with her hands behind her back. As she walked with police, the crowd cheered, and one protestor screamed, “We love you, Jane!” Jane was participating in the protests known as “Fire Drill Fridays,” as she called them on her blog.

“As Greta Thunberg said, ‘Our House Is On Fire’, and we need to act like it. Inspired by Greta and the youth climate strikes as well as Reverend Barber’s Moral Mondays and Randall Robinson’s often daily anti-apartheid protests, I’ve moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate,” the Grace and Frankie star wrote in a blog post on her website on Oct. 10. “Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.”

This isn’t the first time Jane has been in trouble with the police. In 1970, the actress was famously arrested on drug trafficking charges at an airport in Cleveland, Ohio while coming back from an anti-war speaking tour in Canada during the Vietnam War. She was later released after the “suspected drugs” turned out to be vitamins. In 1972, Jane toured the northern region of Vietnam to speak out against U.S. military activity in the country. Clearly a longtime activist, Jane has also spoken out against Trump’s policies, and seemingly has no plans to stop her political activism any time soon.