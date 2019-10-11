Season three of ‘Floribama Shore’ is coming! In a newly-released teaser, things get wild for the cast in St. Petersburg — and it appears Nilsa and Gus still have some chemistry!

MTV’s hit show, Floribama Shore, is back with its third season. This time, the cast is taking the party from Panama City Beach to St. Petersburg, Florida for their wildest summer yet. The entire original cast (Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Nilsa Prowant, Kirk Medas, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios) are back again for season three, but there will also be a new (but familiar) face on-board — Mattie Lynn Breaux! MTV fans may recognize Mattie from The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Before that, she starred on CMT’s hit show, Party Down South, from 2014 until 2016.

“As the roommates come together for their third summer, relationships come to a crossroads and even the most solid friendships are put to the test,” MTV teased in a press release. “Gus is off the market, but his past with Nilsa threatens his resolve to stay faithful to his new girlfriend. Candace faces her feelings about Codi, and Aimee and Kortni have to navigate long-distance relationships. But the rockiest relationship this season is a busted bromance and the repercussions shake the entire house.”

During season two, Gus finally gave in and hooked up with Nilsa after a whole lot of flirting. However, it was clear that they both wanted different things out of the relationship, and it led to some tension between them. In the teaser for season three, Gus and Nilsa seem to still have some chemistry, as they nearly kiss while sharing a plate of pasta! Hmm….his girlfriend may not be too happy to see that one!

Floribama Shore returns on Thurs. Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. The show will premiere with back-to-back episodes.