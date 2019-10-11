Eva Longoria, Victoria Justice & More Stars Looking Gorgeous At amfAR Gala — See Pics

Some of our favorite ladies in Hollywood attended the 2019 amfAR Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 10 & everyone from Eva Longoria to Victoria Justice looked stunning on the red carpet!

The red carpet at the 2019 amfAR Los Angeles Gala on October 10, was packed with our fave stars and we rounded up the best dressed looks from the evening. Eva Longoria, 44, looked absolutely gorgeous when she opted to wear a mustard yellow long-sleeve gown with an insanely plunging, keyhole cutout neckline. Eva opted to go completely braless under the gown, putting her cleavage on full display, while the waist cinched in with two cutouts on the sides. As if the dress could get any sexier, it was totally backless and the skirt featured a thigh-high slit on the front, revealing her toned legs.

Victoria Justice, 26, was also in attendance and was a vision in her figure-hugging slinky black Marchesa gown. The sleeveless dress featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the entire front was decorated with dazzling crystal details. The best part of her frock was the back, which had crystal caged detailing. Paris Jackson, 21, rocked a feminine pink sleeveless draped silk Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition gown with a lace-trimmed bodice, completely covered in crystal embellishments. She accessorized the fitted gown with a satin metallic gold purse and nude ankle-strap sandals.

In true diva style, Christina Aguilera, 38, showed up in a fierce outfit featuring skintight, high-waisted black and red sequin skinny leg trousers. The patterned pants highlighted Christina’s toned figure, while her waist was cinched in with a metallic silver belt. She styled the bottoms with a black strapless tulle top with massive ruffles on the front which flowed out onto the sides of her outfit into a long train.

Lea Michele, 33, looked like a real-life princess when she wore a multicolored floral brocade Reem Acra gown from the FW19 Collection. The black dress was completely covered in metallic gold and pink floral details, with velvet straps tied in a bow at the top of her shoulders. There were so many other gorgeous looks on the red carpet, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!