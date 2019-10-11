Fashion
Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – See Pics

There were so many stars out this week in some of the most gorgeous outfits & we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebs!

Some of our favorite celebrities headed to events all over the world this week and we rounded the top ten best dressed stars. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Emma Stone, 30, on a red carpet and it’s good to see her back, especially since she has amazing style. The actress looked stunning at the premiere of her new movie, Zombieland Double Tap in Westwood, California on October 10, when she opted to wear this Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 dress. The color-blocked dress featured a sheer navy blue chiffon bodice with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the skirt of the frock was a red wrap with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her toned legs. She cinched in her tiny waist with a green and yellow patterned belt, completing her look with bronze metallic pointed pumps.

Eva Longoria, 44, looked fabulous at the 2019 amfAR Los Angeles Gala on October 10 when she wore a mustard yellow long-sleeve Dundas Pre-Fall 2019 gown with a plunging, keyhole cutout neckline. She went completely braless under the dress, putting her cleavage on full display, while the waist cinched in with two cutouts on the sides. The frock was totally backless while the skirt featured a thigh-high slit on the front, revealing her toned legs.

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Elle Fanning, 21, have been slaying their outfits this past month while promoting their highly anticipated new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and they both made it to our best dressed list thanks to their fairy princess dresses at the London premiere on Oct. 9. Angelina wore a silver tulle Ralph & Russo Couture gown which featured a tight metallic gold strappy corset around the bodice and a plunging V-neckline. Meanwhile, Elle rocked a seafoam green strapless Armani Prive Fall 2019 gown with a sparkly metallic silver sequin corset that cinched in her tiny waist and a poofy ball gown skirt with ruffle tiers.

Other notable looks this week came from Priyanka Chopra, 37, who rocked a strapless black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit at JBL Fest in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, Victoria Justice’s sparkly black Marchesa gown, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!