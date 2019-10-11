Chris Brown Gushes Over How ‘Proud’ He Is Of His ‘Babe’ Ammika Harris After She Debuts New Artwork

Chris Brown is at it again on Instagram! The sing left a string of complimentary comments on Ammika Harris’s latest post, featuring her artwork, with Chris calling her ‘so dope.’

Chris Brown, 30, is a huge art fan. But he’s an even bigger fan of Ammika Harris’s art, more specifically. The singer left a string of comments, complimenting Ammika and her incredible talent for her painting shared to her Instagram account on Oct. 11. “I finished my painting today,” Ammika began the caption to her anime style piece. “Kinda proud of my lazy ass.” Chris slid into the comments section of Ammika’s post and showered the artist with compliments. “You are so dope,” Chris wrote in all caps. “Bout time you started painting again. Now my partner in crime is back,” was his second comment he left, before leaving a final, “I’m proud of you babe,” on her post.

Ammika and Chris have been giving fans a lot to talk about besides their online back-and-forth. On Oct. 9, fans began speculating that Ammika could be pregnant with Chris’s second child — a baby boy. “So ready to say bye to this flu,” Ammika captioned the post that stirred rumors on, which featured her wearing a crop top and showing off her toned, flat stomach. And that’s not the only baby talk she’s been dealing with. In a Sept. 4 Instagram post, Ammika rebuked a follower who commented on her pic with, “When you got [to] hide the baby bump.” Ammika responded to the comment on her photo, which featured the aspiring model wearing a hoodie, with “When its [sic] all about the hoodie.”

Despite the prodding from fans, Chris and Ammika’s relationship status still appears to be fairly vague since rumors first circulated that the two were an item back in January 2018. For the past few months, the singer has been leaving a string of ‘thirsty’ comments on Ammika Instagram. At one point, he even asks her to ‘come home’ on a post from Sept. 23.

However, Chris has been leaving similar flirty comments on ex, Rihanna‘s, Instagram, as well. The two had a tumultuous relationship that even saw Chris assaulting Rihanna in 2009, resulting in a number of felony charges levied against him. The pair fizzled out, and Rihanna hasn’t seemed to show much interest in her former flame since then. But Chris has been making it a habit of doling out compliments to Ammika, as of late. Fans will have to wait and see what he leaves next for her to find!