Brielle Biermann was dressed for a night out on the town, as she confidently pulled off a blush pink dress with a plunging neckline.

Brielle Biermann, 22, can really make any ensemble work, and the night of Oct. 10 was no exception for her fashion forward flair. The Don’t Be Tardy star stepped out to Nobu Malibu in West Hollywood, wearing a blush pink dress with a plunging neckline that accentuated her body perfectly. Brielle shared the night with her Instagram followers, featuring a snap of her and friend, Zach Baus, out for the night. “Every blonde needs a brunette best friend,” Brielle captioned the post. The image featured Brielle with her arm around Zach’s shoulder and the pair giving the camera a soft smile. Brielle’s red nails and muted lipstick totally popped and coordinated perfectly with her ensemble.

Followers were loving the content, too! “So good looking,” one follower wrote. “You’re literally the prettiest,” another follower chimed in. But among the compliments were some people who couldn’t exactly maintain eye contact with Brielle, and chose instead to judge her outfit. “Dayum look at them big CCs” one commenter lewdly wrote, until one follower shared her thoughts on Brielle’s look. “She could be wearing a turtleneck and people would still find something about her to pick at. Let the girl live her life! She’s beautiful!” Brielle even showed her appreciation to the fan by commenting back with “facts!”

It’s really no shock how stunning the reality star is, but she gets her good looks from someone pretty close. Brielle is basically the spitting image of her mom, Kim Zolciak, 41. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is still shocked by the resemblance. “Brielle looking so much like me is very creepy,” Kim shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on March 9. “On the show [Don’t Be Tardy] a lot, I will think it’s me. Actually, tonight’s episode, she is sitting outside talking to Tracey [Bloom] and I’m like, ‘What the hell did I just say to Tracey?’ And Brielle was like, ‘That’s me, dumbass.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

It’s true, Brielle is looking more and more like her mom. And she’s working her own style confidently to go along with her looks. Fans can’t wait to see what Brielle pulls off next!