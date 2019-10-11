‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Is Dating ‘Dallas’ Alum Josh Henderson After Her Divorce

Audrina Patridge is reportedly enjoying a new romance with her longtime friend, Josh Henderson. ‘The Hills’ star previously teased that she was dating somebody during an interview in July 2019!

UPDATE (10/11/2019, 9:44 p.m. ET): Josh Henderson’s rep told HollywoodLife that the Dallas alum and Audrina Patridge “are friends.” We are still waiting to hear back from Audrina’s rep.

ORIGINAL: Forget all that flirting between Audrina Patridge, 34, and her ex Justin Bobby, 37, on The Hills: New Beginnings. Audrina is reportedly dating Dallas alum Josh Henderson, 37, a source told Us Weekly! However, Josh’s rep told the outlet that the duo are “friends,” so this report has yet to be confirmed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Audrina and Josh’s reps for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Audrina and Josh were most recently seen together at the Calabasas pumpkin attraction, Nights of the Jack’s Friends and Family Night, on Oct. 2! However, Audrina already revealed she was dating a mystery man in July 2019 during an interview with Us Weekly. It’s unclear if she was referring to Josh, but the MTV star did reveal that she wasn’t looking for “B.S.” or “games” in a partner. “I think being a mom, that’s a huge thing to factor in. So immediately it’s all right, I have a child and she’s my priority, so I have to put everything on the table because then you don’t waste time,” Audrina continued. “But definitely someone that’s good at communicating and consistent and a man of their word, and what you see is what you get.”

Audrina has been friends with Josh since the aughts (there’s a photograph of them posing together at Ken Dillon’s birthday party in 2009). They ran in the same circles, since Josh had also been pictured with Audrina’s co-star on The Hills, Lauren Conrad, 33, in a few public appearances in 2007! You may also know Audrina’s reported new man as the ex-man of Paris Hilton, 38, and Ashlee Simpson Ross, 35.

This is Audrina’s first public romance since finalizing her divorce from Corey Bohan, 37, in Dec. 2018. The pair split in Sept. 2017, and share a three-year-old daughter, Kirra. By July of 2019, Audrina had obtained another temporary restraining order against the BMX biker, after accusing him of abuse again — he was banned from being within 100 yards of his ex, Kirra and their daughter’s school, according to Us Weekly.