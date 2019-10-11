Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden haven’t been spotted together since August. Speculation that the two had split began after she was out with another guy on Oct. 8.

Ariel Winter, 21, is back on the market! The Modern Family star has split with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, according to Us Weekly. Levi, who hails from Saskatoon, Canada and is best known for his role on Breaking Bad, began dating Ariel when she was 18. The pair were first linked in November 2016, after they were seen kissing on a date in West Hollywood. Rumors began swirling, however, that the couple were no longer together after Ariel was seen dining with another man at Japanese restaurant Kiwami in Studio City on Oct. 8. The report comes just as Ariel is looking better than ever, flaunting her toned body in Daisy Dukes and regularly hitting the gym.

Ariel and Levi were together for three years, and the brunette confirmed the pair were living together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in May 2017. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks…he takes care of all the handy stuff and all that,” she spilled to Jimmy. The relationship raised eyebrows at the time due to the couple’s 11-year age difference — but Ariel quickly defended her decision. “I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say. I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” she told Refinery29 later that month. “There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great,” Ariel added.

The actress — who has had plenty of family drama with her estranged mother — also hasn’t been shy about Levi’s support, personally and professionally. “He’s always there for me … all the time. He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel — and that’s hard to find, is people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything,” she gushed to Us. “For me, that is great to have support on everything in life, not just specific things. Just for someone to be there for you through all things, not just you know, pick and choose.”

The actors haven’t been spotted out-and-about since August, but seemed very much together and in-love at Levi’s premiere for Breaking In. “I’m super protective of my girlfriend, our dogs, my family, my brother,” he told the magazine at the premiere on May 3, also adding that the two bounce creative ideas off each other and often “run lines.”