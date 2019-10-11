Congratulations to Amber Rose & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on October 10!

Amber Rose has given birth to her second child, and first with her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards! The model is now in a household filled with boys are her newborn boy joins her six-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Amber and AE’s little on is named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, and AE announced his arrival in a sweet Instagram post after the baby’s birth. ‘The world is urs now,” he wrote. “thank u, Amber Rose, for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Along with the announcement post, AE posted a photo of himself cradling the newborn and planting a kiss on his forehead. Based on Amber’s Instagram Story, it appears her son, Sebastian, was with the couple in the hospital ahead of Slash’s birth. Meanwhile, in the days leading up to Amber finally giving birth, she showed no signs of slowing down. Despite sporting a massive baby bump, Amber was still out and about, running errands and spending time with her man.

Amber surprised everyone in April 2019 when she shared a picture of herself getting an Ultrasound on her Instagram, with a major bump on display! “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she excitedly shared. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” AE, who is the Def Jams A&R Vice President, also posted the exciting news on his social media, writing, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s— wild! I love you. I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.” He also joked, “& baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b— @?”

Amber and AE were first connected in September 2018 and made their couple debut in October at Rose’s 4th annual SlutWalk. We’re so excited for the new parents!