Willow Smith, 18, Makes Out With BF Tyler Cole, 21, In Sweet New PDA Pic

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole were spotted locking lips on a romantic Malibu date at Nobu on Oct. 9! The pair have been romantically linked since April 2018, and he previously joined her on a family vacation in Italy.

Willow Smith, 18, and Tyler Cole, 21, just can’t keep their hands off each other! The young love birds were spotted kissing outside after a sushi date in Malibu, California on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 9. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s daughter sweetly turned her head to the side as she locks lips with Tyler in the valet area of an outdoor parking lot. At one point, Tyler appears to open his eyes while kissing Willow — perhaps keeping an eye out for their car — and in another, he protectively stands behind her.

The couple were casually dressed for their mid-week date, twinning in sweatshirts, denim, and sneakers. The stylish Willow kept her hair up and sported a black hoodie with a circle featuring multi-colored pastels and an electric-blue design on the back. She paired the cozy sweatshirt with a ’90s-inspired mom jean, a black sneaker and a mini-bright yellow camera bag with a checkered handle. Tyler, who is a musician and actor, also kept things cozy in a blush pink hoodie and a ripped pair of vintage-looking jeans. The denim pants, which were rolled at the ankle to show of his white sneakers, featured custom doodles and sayings in sharpie.

Willow and Tyler were dining in the beach city’s hotspot Nobu, which overlooks the stunning ocean just off of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway. The restaurant — which was co-founded by Robert De Niro — is world-renowned for its sushi by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and is a magnet for A-list celebrities. The spot has also been a go-to for Willow’s family over the years, with sightings dating back as early as 2010 in the restaurant’s original Malibu Country Mart location. The family was also seen celebrating Mother’s Day at Nobu in 2017, alongside Willow’s grandma and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The couple were first spotted in a movie date in Calabases, California in April 2018, and appear to have been going strong ever since. Tyler — who was recently cast in a Netflix series — seems to have her parents stamp of approval, as he joined the Smith’s on a ritzy yacht vacation in Italy back in July. Tyler and Willow have also collaborated musically, sharing credits on the songs “Afraid” and “Foolish”!