‘Untold Stories Of Hip Hop’ Preview: Ice Cube Sets The Record Straight On His Dance Skills

Ice Cube is sitting down with Angie Martinez during the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Untold Stories of Hip Hop’ and she’s getting one burning question answered in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

Angie Martinez asks the tough questions in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 10 episode of Untold Series of Hip Hop. She asks Ice Cube, “Fact or rumor? You really can’t dance.” Ice Cube hesitates for a moment and says, “That’s a fact.” Angie replies, “Not even a cool two-step?” Ice Cube says he knows the basics but adds, “Who wants to see that? Nobody.”

During the all-new episode, Ice Cube dishes new details about his battle with Common. Snoop Dogg also reveals how he survived a threat from Biggie. DJ Khaled fights to protect his family after a home invasion. The biggest names in hip hop royalty sit down and tell never-before-told tales about their careers.

Other notable names who are taking part in Untold Stories of Hip Hop include Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, and Fat Joe. Each hour-long episode of this new series shines a new light on hip hop’s most influential artists with unforgettable revelations directly from the stars themselves. During Cardi B’s sit down interview, the rapper revealed that she had been sexually assaulted while on the set of a magazine shoot. “I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’” she told Angie. “Then he pulled his d**k out.”

Angie is a beloved figure in hip hop radio and has been working for more than decades. The radio and TV host, New York Times bestselling author, spokeswoman, actress, recording artist and philanthropist has interviewed legends and luminaries such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and President Barack Obama. Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.