The Situation Compares Prison To The ‘Worst Shore House’ Of All-Time In New interview

Gym, tan, lockup. Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is opening up about what life was like during his eight month prison stint. He says conditions weren’t the best but that other inmates ‘loved him.’

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is revealing what life was like during his eight months inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. On October 10, he stopped by his costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast It’s Happening Wth Snooki & Joey along with her co-host Joey Camasta. “The conditions are not the best,” he explained about the facility. “It’s like us going to the worst shore house we’ve ever been in and staying for eight months.” But he was a popular inmate, as Mike shared that prison was like “high school” with a hierarchy and cliques, but that he wasn’t hassled and other inmates adored him as soon as he got there. “They really loved me,” he shared. “I lucked out. I was very grateful”

Mike revealed he also became friends with the two Italian prisoners on the kitchen staff would give him extra food every day – especially meat protein, as he was working out in the prison gym twice a day and still has the big guns to prove it. He even got to keep up his GTL: Gym, Tan, Laundry inside the big house as he used his time outside to keep his tan going and made friends with a guy named Elvis to do his laundry extra special. “He was like the guy in the prison that you went to if you wanted done, like, fire,” Mike said. “It was, like, a luxury.”

What was surreal was watching himself on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation while serving time for tax fraud. “I was blessed to shoot a lot of TV before I went into prison. So while I was in prison, I was on TV every Thursday with a smile on my face, like, ‘Oh, look, there’s my wedding,’” Mike revealed. “There were a number of TVs there…You had to get permission from some of the guys that had been in there for years and years and years and be like, ‘Listen, can I watch the TV show that I’m on tonight on Thursday night?’”

Fortunately a lot of fellow inmates — as well as prison employees — were fans of Mike. “It was really good when someone that worked up there would come up and say, ‘You’re such an inspiration. Me and my wife are rooting for you,’” he confessed. “In my brain it was, like, difficult because I’m, like, in prison.”

As for how he’s doing now, Mike said ““I feel fantastic. I lost 40 pounds in this process. I’m reunited with my beautiful wife,” , referring to Lauren Sorrentino. “Working on the No. 1 TV show on MTV! I’m grateful and taking advantage of every moment, every conversation, every meal and just living my best life.”