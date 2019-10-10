Sophie Turner Trolls Hubby Joe Jonas After He Says Working With Coors Light Was His ‘Best Day Ever’

After Joe Jonas and his brothers got to brew up some Coors Light in a new partnership, he declared it the ‘Best day ever.’ His newlywed wife Sophie Turner is giving him online side eye over the comment.

When the Jonas Brothers hit up Denver for their Happiness Begins tour stop, they dropped by the Coors Brewery headquarters to brew up a limited edition special batch of their own beer for the brand. The brothers posed in front of a colorful painting of the Rocky Mountains which they posted to their main Instagram page on Oct. 10. But Joe, 30, took things a step farther by reposting it to his page with the caption “Best. Day. Ever. @coorslight.” His newlywed wife Sophie Turner, 23, was not amused.

“Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting ……” the former Game of Thrones actress trolled Joe in the comments. After all, the couple just had a lavish wedding at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France on June 29. They legally tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel. It was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, live streamed on Instagram by Diplo and Dan + Shay sang their massive hit “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle. So they’ve had TWO epic weddings, but getting to brew beer topped those for Joe. Even though he was obviously being tongue in cheek with is caption.

Her comment racked up over 25,000 likes with many fans telling her that she and Joe are “goals” with their adorable relationship. A user named Cady commented, “OMG 😭😂 CALL HIM OUT SOPHIE!” while a woman named Karen wrote “@joejonas hahahhahahhahahhahahha you’re so funny 😂😂😂,” as he was clearly joking towards his wife. A fan named Alyzza added “@sophiet wow I love you guys,” about their playful relationship.

On the Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram page, they captioned the photo of their visit to Coors, “That feeling when you’re about to brew your favorite beer 🍻 #ad #MadeToChill @coorslight.” The brothers later put out a statement explaining the trip that read, “We are longtime fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery. We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle.”