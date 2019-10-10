Sofia Richie Bares All In Gorgeous New Pic & Boyfriend Scott Disick Has The Perfect Response

While most fans left heart-eyed emojis underneath Sofia Richie’s daring photo, Scott Disick wrote a comment that stayed true to the Lord’s brand of humor.

Hi there, flirtatious Instagram comment from Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 36, got cheeky in the comments section of Sofia Richie’s Instagram photo on Oct. 10, which was cheeky itself. To put all the attention on her pair of derriere-hugging Rolla’s Jeans, the 21-year-old model went topless for the photo — you can see the photo, here. “How’s your Thursday?” Sofia asked in the caption, to which her boyfriend replied, “It’s not bad thanks.”

As you can see, Scott and Sofia are doing good. Scott made that even more obvious by admitting Sofia made him a “better man” since they began dating in 2017, which the home flipper revealed on the Sept. 29 season finale of Flip It Like Disick. “I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. And, the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Scott revealed. But that changed when Sofia entered the picture, who has “definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life,” Scott said. In that same episode, Scott was considering recolating his home base from Hidden Hills to Malibu, and Sofia was down for the move!

It’s a recent development in Scott and Sofia’s relationship to be appearing on the small screen together, and not just on Instagram. Sofia also made a cameo on the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she jumped in the hot tub with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Scott, and the exes children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, during a family trip to Finland — not exactly a sight KUWTK fans would expect to see.

Sofia’s debut on KUWTK is a good sign for her and Scott’s relationship! As for what pushed her to finally film a scene, a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Sophia was very hesitant to shoot the show, but the whole family really encouraged her to overcome her shyness and just do it. And, she’s very happy she did. The show is a huge part of Scott’s life and if they’re going to be together it just makes sense for her to take part — so that’s really the main factor in her deciding to do this.”