‘RHOC’s Tamra Accuses Emily Of ‘Playing The Victim’ After Fans Slam Eddie For Calling Her ‘Obese’

Is Emily Simpson ‘playing the victim’? If you ask ‘RHOC’ star Tamra Judge, she is, and Tamra claims there are tweets to prove it.

The Oct. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County was an emotional one for Emily Simpson, 42, as she finally confronted the fact that she hasn’t been taking care of herself. After meeting up with Tamra and Eddie Judge at their studio, CUT Fitness, Emily revealed that she had been overeating and gained a lot of weight because of it. She also expressed interest in wanting to lose that weight, so as Tamra pointed out on Twitter following the episode, “Eddie spent over an hour” with her “talking health and nutrition”. However, it was also during that conversation that Eddie revealed Emily’s weight included 34% body fat, which he said technically meant that she was “obese”.

That was hard for Emily to hear, but Eddie assured her that she could definitely lose the weight — as long as she was willing to put in the work. And she seemed optimistic about that, however, after the episode aired, a fan said, “Emily is NOT obese at 34% body fat. Shame on Tamra and Eddie!!!” According to this fan, a woman between 41-61 years old is considered “healthy” when their body fat is between 23-35%. And after that was posted, Emily replied to the fan and said, “Thank you”, which only angered Tamra because she took it as a diss.

“You are unbelievable,” Tamra tweeted at Emily on Oct. 10. “We try to help you and I’ve seen multiple tweet of yours that are not nice . Eddie spent over an hour with you talking health & nutrition. No one made you get on the scale! You love playing victim and it’s getting old!!!”

You are unbelievable. We try to help you and I’ve seen multiple tweet of yours that are not nice . Eddie spent over an hour with you talking health & nutrition. No one made you get on the scale! You love playing victim and it’s getting old!!! — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) October 10, 2019

That’s not All you’ve said! — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) October 10, 2019

But Emily insisted that she wasn’t throwing shade. She replied, “I simply said ‘thank you’ to someone who said I wasn’t ‘obese’. That’s all. If you want to read more into that, that’s on you.” Yet Tamra shot back, “That’s not All you’ve said!” Yikes.

It’s not yet clear what Tamra’s referring to, but with new episodes of RHOC airing Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo, we’re pretty sure we’ll find out soon enough.